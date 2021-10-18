Candidates for Virginia governor make final push for votes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The two men running to be Virginia’s next governor are logging a lot of miles around the state with about two weeks to go before Election Day.

“Last weekend, we knocked on 102,000 doors. Historic. We had 770,00 voter contacts just last weekend,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) candidate for Virginia governor.

But they’re also raking in a lot of money, with McAuliffe raising $12.5 million last month compared to Youngkin’s $7 million. McAuliffe out-raised his opponent, with more than $7.5 million in the bank, while Republican Glenn Youngkin has around $3.5 million.

The total fundraising of both candidates reached about $88 million in September, well surpassing the $66 million raised during the entirety of the 2017 governor’s race.

In Richmond Monday, McAuliffe held a roundtable with Planned Parenthood advocates concerning abortion rights.

“Women, everybody needs to understand how important this issue is. It is dangerous for women if we were to outlaw abortions,” said McAuliffe.

In Manassas, Youngkin rallied support at an early vote event.

“Virginians, not Republicans verse Democrats, but Virginians are standing up and saying no to this left-liberal progressive agenda that is trying to drag Virginian into California East,” said Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

Both McAuliffe and Youngkin were in the tidewater area over the weekend. McAuliffe tried to reach the Black vote at the Souls to the Polls march with Stacey Abrams on Sunday.

“People are fired up, and I predict we’re going to have the largest non-presidential turnout ever,” said McAuliffe.

The pundits agree McAulliffe will need a good turnout among Black voters in order to win on Election Night.

As for Youngkin, he spent Saturday at the Hampton Roads Vet Fest in Virginia Beach and believes he has the momentum.

“The Democrats are not showing up for Terry McAuliffe. They weren’t excited about him when they picked him to be their own candidate,” said Youngkin.

As for the early vote, about 370,000 people in the Commonwealth have voted as of Thursday. In total, about 192,000 people voted early in 2017 for the last gubernatorial election.

