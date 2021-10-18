BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is warning of high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities, but there are two areas where the rates are higher than the rest.

The BRHD calculates COVID-19 transmission levels by looking at the amount of positive cases per 100,000 people. This allows the health district to look at all localities under the same lens.

“I think some of it relates to vaccination rates within the two localities,” Ryan McKay with the BRHD said.

The most recent data shows Greene County at 398.6 cases per 100,000 people, and Louisa County at 340.5 cases per 100,000 people. The next closest locality is Nelson County at 247.8.

“Especially now that the weather is turning colder, more indoor activities, if you’re unvaccinated and around other people who are unvaccinated, you’re just increasing your chance of getting COVID,” McKay said.

BRHD also says it is seeing a slow decline in case counts.

“We have seen a decrease in the rates per 100,000, which is a good sign that we are moving in the right direction, but there’s still a high transmission. So even though we’re seeing a downward trend, there is still significant risk out there specifically for those that are unvaccinated,” McKay said.

