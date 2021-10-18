Advertise With Us
Brennan Armstrong - ‘The best quarterback in the ACC’

Brennan Armstrong leads the nation in passing yards.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team won its third game in a row, and improved to 3-2 in the ACC, as the Cavaliers demolished Duke 48-0 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The shutout is UVA’s first against an ACC opponent since 2008.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong had a quiet day in the win, but only compared to his lofty standards.

The junior completed 25-of-45 passes for 364-yards and two TD’s.

He also rushed for 50-yard and a touchdown.

Armstrong has 2,824 yards passing this season, which is the most in the nation.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “I don’t want to come off as, ‘I told you so,’ right? I think he’s the best quarterback in the ACC, and I wouldn’t trade him for anyone. I don’t know what else he has to do, for there to be a campaign, or something. He wouldn’t want that, nor do I, but he’s really good.”

Virginia is scheduled to host Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Scott Stadium.

