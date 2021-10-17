Mild Days and Chilly Overnights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect chilly overnights and pleasant afternoons for the new work and school week ahead. Becoming a milder mid week during the afternoon hours.

Tracking a weak Cold Front due in during the Thursday night to Friday time frame. Only a passing shower expected at this time. Some forecast models are hinting at another shower risk Saturday morning. Cooler for the next weekend. Perhaps the first patchy frost risk for the Shenandoah Valley next Sunday morning. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday night: Clearing sky. Lows in the chilly 40s.

Monday: Sunny, blue sky, a few fair weather cumulus clouds and seasonable for mid-October. High 65 to 70 degrees.

Monday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, blue sky and a little milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny, blue sky and mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Sunshine, a few clouds ahead of a weak Cold Front. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s. Possible passing shower Thursday night into Friday morning at this time.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Watching for a possible shower, mainly in the morning. Overall not bad conditions at this time for Martha’s Market at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the colder 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 60s.

