Cultivate Charlottesville hires for paid positions

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cultivate Charlottesville has three open paid positions.

The non-profit works to create food equity and lower food insecurity in the area.

The organization is in search of a Farm to School Coordinator who will work with the nutrition department in Charlottesville City Schools to bring healthy, locally grown, options to students.

“As we’re working with students in the garden, we’re talking about what it means to own your own land or be able to grow your own food, at your own home. Those are key pieces of what we do,” Outreach and Resource Program Director, Aleen Carey said.

It is hiring a Youth Engagement and Garden Coordinator, to show students how to grow food themselves, on school grounds.

The Urban Agriculture Collective program director will engage in urban farming projects, lead in project management, and work with the Cultivate Leadership team.

Experience is preferred but a degree is not required for any of the open positions.

Click here to apply.

