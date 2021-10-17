Advertise With Us
Brisk Sunshine Sunday

Seasonable Monday and Milder Mid Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk northwest breeze behind a Cold Front has ushered in a much cooler and drier air mass. Temperatures a little below average today.

Expect chilly overnights and pleasant afternoons for the new work and school week ahead. Becoming a milder mid week during the afternoon hours.

Tracking a weak Cold Front due in during the Thursday night to Friday time frame. Only a passing shower expected at this time. Cooler and drier is the early call for next weekend. No frost in the extended outlook.

Sunday: Sunshine, a few clouds with a blustery northwest breeze. Highs barely 60 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Low and mid 60s across central Virginia.

Sunday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Lows in the chilly 40s.

Monday: Sunny, blue sky and seasonable for mid-October. High 65 to 70 degrees.

Monday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, blue sky and a little milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny, blue sky and mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Sunshine, a few clouds ahead of a weak Cold Front. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s. Possible passing shower Thursday night into Friday morning at this time.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cool. Fine conditions for Martha’s Market at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park. Highs in the 60s.

