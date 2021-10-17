Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Black Business Expo provides networking and new opportunities in Charlottesville

Booths and customers at the Black Business Expo
Booths and customers at the Black Business Expo(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of black owned businesses gathered at IX Art Park Saturday afternoon. While all of them bring different goods to the table, they all have one common goal.

The ‘Black Business Expo’ is an opportunity for equity, according to the director. It’s a space for businesses to showcase their work, while also supporting others.

“Quite often you may hear someone say I never knew that business existed, and hearing that over and over and over again,” Director of the Black Business Expo Ty Cooper said.

That is exactly what the Black Business Expo is trying to fix.

“There’s more black owned businesses in Charlottesville that people realize,” President of the Tax Ladies Libby Edwards-Allbaugh said. “This is an opportunity to showcase the different businesses that we have and the different things that they do.”

Black owned businesses from all around Charlottesville gather for this event. Even on a rainy afternoon, people come out for the opportunity.

“It’s great it’s a lot of a lot of support, a lot of love showing, and I love that though,” Owner of Vegan Comfort Soul Food Casandra Rodriguez said.

This was Casandra’s first time at the Expo, and it’s her her first year owning her Vegan Comfort Soul food spot. She says she came to the expo to help grow her business, but it’s not just about exposure.

“It’s a networking too, and it’s for me it’s for me to be able to expand my network of businesses that I can refer my clients to and for goods and services as well,” Edwards-Allbaugh said.

This was the fifth year of the expo, and you can expect many more to come.

“The city made the list of like one of the best places to live, right, so we had to, we had to make sure that that’s true, that’s accurate,” Cooper said. “It’s not accurate if we don’t have everyone having equity.”

The expo will be back around this same time next year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Banner at the 2021 Pancakes for Parkinson's at UVA
Pancakes for Parkinson’s returns to Grounds
Cultivate Charlottesville looks to fill 3 staff positions
Cultivate Charlottesville hires for paid positions
Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Wilson Memorial High School Freshman Caleb Jones has earned his Eagle Scout Rank with a project...
Teen’s Eagle Scout project helps Staunton preschoolers