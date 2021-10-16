UVA Football marches past Duke 48-0; Improves to 3-2 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team shut out an ACC opponent for the first time in thirteen years, as the Cavaliers defeated Duke 48-0 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The UVA defense held the Blue Devils to 110 yards rushing, which is 108 yards below their season average.

Junior linebacker Nick Jackson says, “As a defense, you never want anyone to cross the endzone. We’re at home, defending our turf, and right now, to see that shutout, all the hard work throughout the week, it paid off.”

“I did not see the outcome, or the type of game this turned out to be, I did not see that coming,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “But I am certainly grateful and thankful for the preparation our players put in, and how clean, and how well they played, collectively, and really proud of them.”

Dontayvion Wicks had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for UVA, and his TD reception in the 1st quarter put the ‘Hoos up 10-0.

Virginia found the endzone three times in the 2nd quarter, and led 34-0 at halftime, which is their largest margin since 2004 against North Carolina.

Senior center Olusegun Oluwatimi says, “We’re going to be locked in, whether we’re up by 50 or 60, or we’re down by 30 or 20, or if its an even grudge match. Even though the game got blown open quick, we still stayed locked in.”

Brennan Armstrong completed 25-of-45 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns, while only playing in the first three quarters.

Devin Darrington and Ronnie Walker Jr. both had rushing touchdowns in the 2nd half, and UVA ran for 164 yards in the game.

Senior wide receiver Billy Kemp made six receptions, and took over sole possession of sixth place all-time on UVA’s career reception list (150 receptions), moving past Heath Miller (144 receptions).

“This team has the potential to do everything,” says Kemp. “All the goals we set out, can be anything we want to be. It’s just going to take tons of work.”

Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action against Georgia Tech next Saturday at Scott Stadium.

