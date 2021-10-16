Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Turning Cooler

Brisk Northwest Breeze
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much cooler, more like mid-October Saturday night into Sunday and Sunday night.

A slow rebound in temperatures next week. Dry conditions for much, if not all next week. A weak Cold Front next Thursday night into next Friday may bring a shower.

Saturday night: Clearing and cooling. Blustery northwest wind. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Sunshine, blue sky. High near 70. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Milder and sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: A weak Cold Front arrives mainly dry. Highs in the lower 70s.

