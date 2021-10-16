Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday,

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin said he didn’t know Durst’s condition and was trying to find out more details.

Durst, 78, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. Durst, who has numerous medical issues, sat in a wheelchair with a catatonic stare during much of the sentencing hearing.

“He was very, very sick in the courtroom,” DeGuerin said Saturday.

He was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

The killing had been a mystery that haunted family and friends for 15 years before Durst was arrested in 2015 following his unwise decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession.

DeGuerin said Thursday that Durst will appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage
One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the...
Biden: ‘Democracy survived’ Capitol riot because of police