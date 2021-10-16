Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Albemarle 52, Charlottesville 14
Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Blue Ridge School 18
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 0
Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18
East Rockingham 37, Luray 20
Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0
Goochland 55, Monticello 3
Hargrave Military 43, Roanoke Catholic 34
Louisa 27, Western Albemarle 0
Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8
Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7
Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Staunton 21, Fort Defiance 7
Strasburg 27, Madison County 7
Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14
Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0
