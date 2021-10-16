Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Max Marcilla, Mike Shiers and Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 16, 2021
Albemarle 52, Charlottesville 14

Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Blue Ridge School 18

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 0

Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18

East Rockingham 37, Luray 20

Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0

Goochland 55, Monticello 3

Hargrave Military 43, Roanoke Catholic 34

Louisa 27, Western Albemarle 0

Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8

Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7

Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10

Staunton 21, Fort Defiance 7

Strasburg 27, Madison County 7

Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14

Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0

Friday Night Fury: High School Football Scores & Highlights
