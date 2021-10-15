Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Health rolling out third doses, booster vaccines

Third doses and booster vaccines will be available through UVA Health on October 18.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Monday, October 18, University of Virginia Health will be offering both boosters and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines for those who are eligible. This is a difference between the two, and you must meet requirements listed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to get an extra shot.

According to Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health, individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine first and are 65 years and older, 18 years and older with comorbidities, or have increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in their job, can get a booster shot.

People who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine first, but have a serious immunocompromised condition, are eligible for a third dose, to be adequately protected.

Booster shots for those who got their Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine first are still in the works. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it would recommend Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

Dr. Sifri says to talk with your doctor about where you fit in.

“In most instances we think it would be recommended, that it would be advised that if you are sort of falling into one of those groups, given the amount of breakthrough infections that we’ve seen with this recent delta wave,” Dr. Sifri said. “If you want to do the most that you can to protect yourself from COVID, then it would be reasonable, if you’re in these higher risk groups.”

A list of locations to get either your third dose or booster shot can be found here. You must make an appointment in order to get a shot through UVA Health, by calling 434-297-4829 or through UVA’s MyChart.

