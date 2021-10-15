Advertise With Us
UVA Cancer Center hoping to increase diversity in clinical trials

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cancer Center is working to increase racial and ethnic diversity in cancer center treatment clinical trials.

UVA says ethnic and minority groups are under-represented in cancer research.

The center is working with several different cancer groups to boost participation in clinical trials among minority communities.

