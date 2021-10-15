United Way of Greater Charlottesville launches campaign to get 1,800 families out of poverty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There was plenty of food, beer, and live music at IX Art Park Thursday -- celebrating what may be a promising advancement for the city of Charlottesville.

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville spent the early evening celebrating a new project to help lift 1,800 families out of poverty. The project, called Envision, is a five-year plan that relies on partnerships to help assist families with issues including financial stability and school readiness.

Price Thomas, the United Way of Greater Charlottesville’s marketing director, says these partnerships could include help with mortgages and affordable pre-school.

“We want to make systems-level change,” he said. “And really what we want to do is try and attack the underlying causes of a lot of why minorities, in particular, have had troubles scaling in our community, historically.”

