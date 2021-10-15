Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Unemployed Virginians report benefits being sent to ‘strange’ bank accounts

Similar issues were reported in the spring.
Similar issues were reported in the spring.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More unemployed Virginians are reporting that their benefits are being sent to strange bank accounts.

The claimants say this is causing their benefit payments to stop while the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) investigates potential fraud. Similar issues were reported in the spring.

This comes weeks before the VEC is set to overhaul its entire system and will be shutdown for several days.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Horse & buggy crash
Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County

Latest News

Toys ready to be given away to kids in need at Charlottesville's Tonsler Park.
Come As You Are Cville opens Christmas Giveaway registration
Students at The Miller School of Albemarle are making waves, in a concrete canoe they are...
The Miller School of Albemarle competing in concrete canoe competition
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
United Way of Greater Charlottesville launches campaign to get 1,800 families out of poverty
United Way of Greater Charlottesville launches campaign to get 1,800 families out of poverty