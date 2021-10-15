CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east will deliver another day of above normal temperatures. It will be pleasantly cool tonight, with patchy fog. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is currently approaching the Ohio Valley. Saturday will start out dry, but showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon. Some storms could produce a period of gusty wind. Behind the front temperatures cool dramatically Saturday night and Sunday. Another gradual warm up can be expected next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: Low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, afternoon showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.