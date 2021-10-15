Sunny and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. A southwest wind flow around it will warm temperatures into the mid 80s today. We will remain comfortable tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect a dry start to your day Saturday, but showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Some storms that do form will have possibility of causing gusty wind. Behind the front temperatures will cool Saturday night and Sunday. Much of next week will feature a gradual warming trend and plenty of sunshine. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, afternoon showers & thunder, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

