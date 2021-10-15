Summer to Autumn This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued mild and dry with a light south breeze this Friday night. Great conditions for High School Football.

Tracking a strong Cold Font over the Ohio Valley tonight. It will arrive in our region west to east later Saturday morning to early afternoon. A dry start to the day. A gusty shower with the front expected. A rumble of thunder also possible. Any heavier shower or storm may cause localized damaging wind gusts. Take the poncho in case of a passing shower at Scott Stadium for the UVA and Duke Football game kicking off at 12:30 PM. Temperatures in the 70s late morning to early afternoon and then cooling to the 60s by the end of the day with a blustery northwest wind.

Much cooler, more like mid October Saturday night into Sunday and Sunday night.

A slow rebound in temperatures next week. Dry conditions for much if not all of next week.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild and dry. Temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s overnight.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a passing gusty shower west to east from late morning to early afternoon. Temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s by evening for central Virginia.

Saturday night: Clearing and cooling. Blustery northwest wind. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Sunshine, blue sky. High near 70. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Milder and sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: A weak Cold Front arrives mainly dry. Highs in the lower 70s.

