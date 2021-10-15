Advertise With Us
Back On Track
SARA offers prevention training to facilities in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesille nonprofit is working to expand its impact. The Sexual Assault Resource Agency, or SARA, is now training people who work in schools and places of worship.

Facilities in Charlottesville that want to have a similar resource program of their own can learn sexual assault warning signs and how to respond to them.

SARA sends out employees that help in the set up process.

“We believe so deeply that prevention is possible. I always say that it’s our goal to put ourselves out of business,” Renee Branson, the executive director of SARA said.

Click here to connect with SARA staffers to bring sexual assault prevention to schools, places of worship, or any facility in the area.

