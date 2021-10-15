Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.(Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England.

News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Horse & buggy crash
Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County

Latest News

Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
Car pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes were found under a California home. An expert blamed the drought for...
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found under California home
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years