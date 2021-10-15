Martha’s Market coming to IX Art Park and Downtown Mall for a good cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Farmers Market at IX Art Park is going to look a bit bigger Saturday, October 23. Martha’s Market is on the move.

Martha’s Market is a fundraiser for breast cancer treatment and women’s health initiatives in the area. This year, with its new location, the team is hoping for an even bigger turnout than years past.

“It’s really an experience, and a great day to shop with a purpose eat with a purpose and have a good time,” Kimberly Skelly, the president and executive director of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, said.

This year, Martha’s Market will be spread out and outside. The team is hoping to raise around $200,000 but it needs help.

“We’ve already received over $100,000 in sponsorships so the real answer to that will be how many people come out to the art park into the downtown mall to shop,” Skelly said.

Sentara Martha Jefferson says the proceeds will stay local and go towards women’s health initiatives in the communities. Some of that includes breast cancer screenings, or wigs for patients.

“We decided we really did want this in-person market experience this year instead to further increase the fundraising success but also to support the community in a bigger way,” Skelly said.

This market aligns with the same time as the Farmers Market at IX, so even more people can participate than in years past.

“This year it feels especially like it’s the community coming together to support the local economy by supporting local merchants here in our community, and all of that benefits our local hospital,” Skelly said.

The event is Saturday October 23. You can find a full list of vendors at Shopping event for Women’s Health | Martha’s Market (shopmarthasmarket.com)

