Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Martha’s Market coming to IX Art Park and Downtown Mall for a good cause

Sentara Martha Jefferson Phillips Cancer Center
Sentara Martha Jefferson Phillips Cancer Center
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Farmers Market at IX Art Park is going to look a bit bigger Saturday, October 23. Martha’s Market is on the move.

Martha’s Market is a fundraiser for breast cancer treatment and women’s health initiatives in the area. This year, with its new location, the team is hoping for an even bigger turnout than years past.

“It’s really an experience, and a great day to shop with a purpose eat with a purpose and have a good time,” Kimberly Skelly, the president and executive director of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, said.

This year, Martha’s Market will be spread out and outside. The team is hoping to raise around $200,000 but it needs help.

“We’ve already received over $100,000 in sponsorships so the real answer to that will be how many people come out to the art park into the downtown mall to shop,” Skelly said.

Sentara Martha Jefferson says the proceeds will stay local and go towards women’s health initiatives in the communities. Some of that includes breast cancer screenings, or wigs for patients.

“We decided we really did want this in-person market experience this year instead to further increase the fundraising success but also to support the community in a bigger way,” Skelly said.

This market aligns with the same time as the Farmers Market at IX, so even more people can participate than in years past.

“This year it feels especially like it’s the community coming together to support the local economy by supporting local merchants here in our community, and all of that benefits our local hospital,” Skelly said.

The event is Saturday October 23. You can find a full list of vendors at Shopping event for Women’s Health | Martha’s Market (shopmarthasmarket.com)

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Horse & buggy crash
Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Third doses and booster vaccines will be available through UVA Health on October 18.
UVA Health rolling out third doses, booster vaccines
UVA Cancer Center working to increase diversity in clinical trials.
UVA Cancer Center hoping to increase diversity in clinical trials
The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up...
Two Charlottesville organizations partner to spread awareness about domestic violence
The Free Book Bus visits Buford Middle School.
The Free Book Bus makes a stop at Buford Middle School