Landon Strong Foundation donates thousands to UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Landon Martin was diagnosed with medulloblastoma at just 7 years old.

“He was a wonderful young man and he always wanted to reach out and touch other people’s lives,” John Mason, Landon’s dad said.

Since his diagnosis, his parents worked to begin the Landon Strong Foundation.

“We founded it in memory of our son, Landon Martin. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014 and passed away in 2018,” Mason said.

Landon told his little brothers Liam and Oliver that he wanted to start selling lemonade to raise money for other sick kids.

“The many times he’s been up here to do the treatments, he was always given toys, or an Ipad, anything that could help make him more comfortable while he’s here,” Mason said.

Landon wanted that experience for other kids, so his family built the lemonade stand he asked for.

On October 15, the Landon Strong Foundation presented UVA Children’s Hospital with a $7,500 check.

Ryan Lightner, the associate director of development for UVA Children’s Hospital, accepted the check on UVA Health’s behalf.

“That’s going to go to support the child life services at UVA Children’s,” Ryan Lightner said.

Child life staff works to make children have the most comfortable experience possible by providing games, toys, and pain management support.

“This hospital relies a lot on private philanthropy to provide these services for the kids at our hospitals,” Lightner said.

Landon’s legacy lives on bringing joy to kids who need it.

