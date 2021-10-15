Advertise With Us
Back On Track
The Free Book Bus makes a stop at Buford Middle School

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Book Bus visited Buford Middle School in Charlottesville on Friday, October 15.

The Truist Bank gave the book bus a $1,000 Lighthouse Grant to buy books for this visit.

Students came in groups to each pick out a book.

“It’s really fun to see them see the bus for the first time, because it’s a bus they all get on they’ve seen a bus before but it’s totally different inside and so it’s really fun to see their reaction to what the bus looks like inside,” said Sharon Stone, the director and founder of The Book Bus.

The bus also received an $8,000 grant from the Perry Foundation to buy a bus with wheelchair access.

“It’ll be a used bus, but a bus with a wheelchair lift, because when we started the nonprofit we used our own money and just couldn’t afford a bus. So that’s something I’ve always wanted to make sure that everybody can get on the bus,” Stone said.

This is the first of two events at Buford. The bus will return on October 25.

