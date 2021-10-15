Come As You Are Cville opens Christmas Giveaway registration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville wants to make sure your family has a great Christmas.

The organization has opened registration for it’s Christmas Giveaway Campaign. It’s designed to give kids from birth to 16-years-old presents to open on Christmas.

The founder of the nonprofit, Tristan Kabesa, says it’s important that children are able to experience Christmas just as any other child.

“We want to create that narrative for everyone to go back to school and discuss what they’ve received,” he said. “We want to put a smile on a child’s face so that they know they are not forgotten about and that they are loved here in this community.”

Registration will close in the middle of November unless it fills up before then. To register click here.

You can also find out more information on how to donate to the campaign by emailing info@comeasyouarecville.org.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.