Warmer Friday. Autumn Temps Return Over the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmest temperatures of the week will peak out Friday, in advance of a strong cold front that will arrive on Saturday. Summer-like Friday with temps in the low to mid 80s, some ten to fifteen degrees above average for October.

Saturday a strong cold front will approach and move across the region. Breezy and mild, with some scattered showers and possible storms. An isolated severe storm is possible. Gusty winds in advance and behind the front. Not everyone will receive rain. Current timing, late morning into early afternoon. Behind the passage of the front, temperatures falling and skies clearing. Turning much cooler, more like mid October Saturday night, Sunday and into the start of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 80s.

Friday night: Fine Football weather. Mild with temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s. Partly cloudy.

Saturday: Some gusty showers arrive from west to east from mid morning to early afternoon. There could be some gusty showers to start the UVA home football game, or shortly afterward. Keep checking back for updates. Temperatures in the 70s and then 60s. Lows in the chillier 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.