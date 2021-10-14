Virginia Tech announces new game-day rules for Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of students complaining of overcrowding at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium during football games, University Leaders have penned an open letter to students about being better.

“For several weeks we’ve been hearing stories about behavior that isn’t our best coming from our students, and so today’s letter really is acknowledging that and saying that we know that our students can do better,” said University Spokesperson, Mark Owczarski.

University Leaders understand the excitement that students have to get into the games, especially after the pandemic took away these opportunities in 2020. But the university needs them to be mindful of fellow students and fans.

“Really what’s the glue to make it all work? Fan behavior, and fan patience and fans who keep their eyes out for other fans. Because really that’s what we need people to do.”

Tech Freshman, Ayo Summey, said it’s an electric feeling to be at Lane Stadium for the games, but he and other students admit situations at the games have gotten hectic at times.

“Especially when the games are crowded, students can spill out into other sections and that can get pretty dicey.”

Summey said operations could be better, but he understands the university is trying to work through it all, and overall is happy to be back in the seats for home games.

Tech Leaders hope operations will go smoothly with Saturday’s game against Pitt and continue for every home game the rest of the season. VT’s announced new rules can be found below:

Student attendance will be restricted to season ticket holders and a more limited number of student lottery winners.

Students are expected to follow all new guidance for gate entry.

Students will be expected to move to seats above the portals immediately to allow for all fans to take their seats safely and quickly.

Virginia Tech Police Department will deploy law enforcement officers and security personnel in Lane Stadium to support a positive and safe fan experience.

Students entering the game illegally or who violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct. Students who violate our Student Code of Conduct risk significant consequences.

In addition, violators will be subject to ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities by the police department.

#Hokies, let’s get it right this Saturday.



While attending the @HokiesFB game, please take personal responsibility for a safe and positive fan experience that reflects the best of our community.



Learn what changes are taking place this week. ⬇️https://t.co/x3M4QR373s — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) October 14, 2021

