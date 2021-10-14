UVA Hospital lights up for National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Hospital honored National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day by lighting up the south tower.

Green, blue, and pink lights illuminated the top of the building on Wednesday night.

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage four breast cancer, causes nearly all of breast cancer’s deaths. It occurs when the cancer goes beyond the breast.

