UVA aims to slow down dominant Duke rushing attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be back at home this weekend, as the Cavaliers host Duke for homecoming on Saturday.

The Blue Devils have started out conference play with back-to-back losses, but it’s not for a lack of effort from running back Mataeo Durant.

The senior has carried the ball 149 times for 788 yards and nine touchdowns, and ranks in the Top Four in the nation in all three categories.

Durant has more rushing yards by himself, than Virginia does as a team (678).

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says Durant can attack a defense in a number of ways.

“Runs for power, runs for speed, he’s tough,” says Mendenhall. “I think the system, again, we’re talking about David Cutcliffe (Duke head coach), who I think is an exceptional football coach and person, and the system is really well designed. So they’re using their running back exactly as he should, and needs to be used, and getting a lot of production out of him. It’s not only the player, but it’s also the coaching.”

Virginia and Duke kickoff on Saturday at 12:30 PM at Scott Stadium.

