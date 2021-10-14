Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Unseasonably Warm Until Weekend

Season Changing Cold Front Saturday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Feeling more like summer this afternoon and again Friday afternoon. A warmer southwest wind ahead of a strong Cold Front will boost temperatures to above average levels through the start of the weekend.

Tracking a season changing Cold Front due in by midday Saturday. It will give the region a gusty shower. The overall severe weather risk is minimal for our region.

Turning much cooler, more like mid October Saturday night, Sunday and into the start of next week!

Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 80s. Southwest breeze.

Friday night: Fine Football weather. Mild with temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s. Partly cloudy.

Saturday: Some gusty showers arrive from west to east from mid morning to early afternoon. There could be a brief gusty shower to start the UVA home football game. Keep checking back for updates. Temperatures in the 70s and then 60s. Lows in the chillier 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sunshiny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshiny and pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

