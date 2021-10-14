Advertise With Us
Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County

Horse & buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EMMERTON, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were injured and a horse was euthanized after a horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle in Richmond County.

The accident occurred in the Emmerton area of Route 3 when the buggy was traveling in the right lane was struck in the back by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee heading east.

Both people inside the buggy were thrown from it and were airlifted to a trauma center for serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt and was wearing a seatbelt.

The horse was badly injured and had to be humanely euthanized.

The crash remains under investigation.

