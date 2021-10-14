Advertise With Us
Town Hall highlights importance of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant

Representatives from the Blue Ridge Health District and UVA Health answered questions about the benefits of getting the shot.(unsplash.com)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday night, doctors and health experts held a town hall to share why it’s crucial for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID.

Representatives from the Blue Ridge Health District and UVA Health answered questions about the benefits of getting the shot.

OB-GYN Jennifer Doorey says we know a lot more now about vaccinations and pregnancy.

“You’re at twice as higher risks being pregnant of needing one of those interventions -- hospitalization, intubation, ICU or ECMO -- and a 70% increased risk of death” Doorey said. “Even if you are totally healthy, it’s really important to think about getting this vaccine, not only to protect yourself but really also to protect your baby.”

More than 160,000 vaccinated pregnant people reported back to the CDC, and there was no increased risk of side effects or risk to the pregnancy.

A recording of the town hall is available here.

