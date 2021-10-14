Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention

Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The case of Khaleesi Cuthriell has garnered national attention.

When the three-year-old out of Augusta County was reported missing, Valley residents were overwhelmed, and Whitney Sich says she wasn’t any different.

“There’s anger. There’s outrage. There’s sadness. There’s frustration, there’s everything you can think of in the Khaleesi Cuthriell case,” Sich said.

Sich heard about Khaleesi when the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office had a press release about her disappearance Sept. 10. Sich says she, like many people, had to ask: how does a child go missing without it being reported?

“For me it’s sadness and outrage that someone didn’t value her life enough and didn’t take care of her and she probably trusted that person to take care of her,” Sich said.

Sich founded True Crime Sisters as a way to advocate for missing people. The group of women, who come from around the world, plan vigils and searches and work to share information about missing persons cases.

“My heart definitely breaks for Khaleesi’s family and her mother because that’s your baby and you’ve lost your baby, and I don’t think I could live without my baby,” Sich said.

She started a Facebook page, “Justice For Khaleesi Cuthriell,” which has over 4,000 members. She helped organize a candlelight vigil last month.

Even though True Crime Sisters advocates for people across the country, she says she’ll never forget Khaleesi.

“At the end of this, we will move on, and we won’t ever forget her. We will continue to search for other missing people, and we will continue to give voices to the voiceless,” Sich said.

In the end, Sich says she hopes for something good to come out of Khaleesi’s story.

“I want to see Travis and Candi held accountable for whatever their role is in this,” Sich said. “I think it was preventable, but there’s no going back so we just have to move forward and hope we find something so this hasn’t happened in vain.”

There are no updates from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Jackson-Via Elementary School
Jackson Via Elementary School students write to the school board and new superintendent
Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
Albemarle County High School
Police investigate social media threat towards Albemarle High School
Margarita, a new mom in need of surgery. (Credit: CASPCA)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA fundraising to help Margarita get surgery