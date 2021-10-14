Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police investigate social media threat towards Albemarle High School

Albemarle County High School
Albemarle County High School(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are looking into a social media threat made toward the Albemarle High School community on Thursday.

At this time it is believed the threat is not substantiated, but police are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact Detective Michael Schneider at 434-296-5807 or you can report it anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
Margarita, a new mom in need of surgery. (Credit: CASPCA)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA fundraising to help Margarita get surgery
Hala Ayala and Winsome Sears
Spotlight on Virginia Lt. Governor Race: Hala Ayala faces off against Winsom Sears
Christopher Kavanaugh, the new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.
Chris Kavanaugh named U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia