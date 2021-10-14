Police investigate social media threat towards Albemarle High School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are looking into a social media threat made toward the Albemarle High School community on Thursday.

At this time it is believed the threat is not substantiated, but police are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact Detective Michael Schneider at 434-296-5807 or you can report it anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

