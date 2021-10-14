OSM searching for host families for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Overseas Student Mission has been pairing international students with host families in Charlottesville for Thanksgiving since 1953.

The organization runs the “Set an Extra Plate” initiative aimed at welcoming international students at the University of Virginia into Charlottesville homes for a Thanksgiving meal. The organization is still in need of dozens of families to open their doors for the holiday.

Bill Bray says this experience can be a great experience for your family, as well as the international student.

“For them it’s a tremendous treat to be in an American home,” he said. “A lot of them, this is their first time in an American home. They’re just used to dorm life and campus living.”

You can contact the OSM by calling 434-227-0811.

