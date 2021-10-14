Advertise With Us
Mail-in ballot deadline approaches

Officials are reminding absentee voters to make sure they have a witness signature.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - If you are planning to vote by mail, you have until 5 p.m. next Friday, October 22 to request a ballot.

You can apply online at the Department of Elections website or contact your local registrar’s office. Once you fill out your ballot, the Department of Elections says to send it back in as soon as possible.

Voters can either mail it back, place it in a ballot drop box, go to the registrar’s office, or drop it off at the local polling place on Election Day.

For more information about absentee and early voting, click here.

