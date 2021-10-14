Jackson Via Elementary School students write to the school board and new superintendent

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ms. Johnson’s second grade class is sharpening a big skill.

“We try to drive literacy in our programs by using everyday approaches,” said Melanie Johnson, a teacher at Jackson Via Elementary.

They’re writing and mailing cards, notes and letters. Even though they’re small, the kids’ messages can land big.

“We love to spread kindness or sometimes we want to take action,” Johnson said.

One second grade student, Demory Bernard, wrote to the school board.

“I wrote, “Can we please have more mulch?” ”Our bottom playground is shut down because of Corona so we really need help,” said Bernard.

Recently the children tested their new literacy skills and made cards for the new superintendent.

“We wrote letters to Dr. Gurley as it was his introduction into Charlottesville and his first time at Jackson Via,” Johnson said.

Dr. Royal Gurley, the new superintendent wrote back in a way everyone could see, on his twitter.

