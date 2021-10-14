Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Jackson Via Elementary School students write to the school board and new superintendent

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ms. Johnson’s second grade class is sharpening a big skill.

“We try to drive literacy in our programs by using everyday approaches,” said Melanie Johnson, a teacher at Jackson Via Elementary.

They’re writing and mailing cards, notes and letters. Even though they’re small, the kids’ messages can land big.

“We love to spread kindness or sometimes we want to take action,” Johnson said.

One second grade student, Demory Bernard, wrote to the school board.

“I wrote, “Can we please have more mulch?” ”Our bottom playground is shut down because of Corona so we really need help,” said Bernard.

Recently the children tested their new literacy skills and made cards for the new superintendent.

“We wrote letters to Dr. Gurley as it was his introduction into Charlottesville and his first time at Jackson Via,” Johnson said.

Dr. Royal Gurley, the new superintendent wrote back in a way everyone could see, on his twitter.

Dr. Gurley's Tweet
Dr. Gurley's Tweet(WVIR)

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
Albemarle County High School
Police investigate social media threat towards Albemarle High School
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Margarita, a new mom in need of surgery. (Credit: CASPCA)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA fundraising to help Margarita get surgery