Governor Northam announces healthy sugar company headquarters in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Something sweet is filling a new spot in Albemarle County.

Bonumose, a healthy sugar company is building its headquarters in Albemarle County. Not only does it want to produce affordable healthy sugar for the public but it will bring 64 job openings to the county over the next 3 years.

Bonumose started in central Virginia and is now expanding to Pantops, right where the State Farm location used to be.

“This will be the headquarters, it’ll be the administrative offices the labs, and our advanced R&D which is essentially 24/7 production,” CEO and Co-Founder of Bonumose Ed Rogers said.

“Despite COVID-19 which has affected all of us, it’s affecting the hospitality industry, our economy in Virginia is doing well, so to have a company like this establish themselves, and then grow in Virginia is just a big deal,” Governor Ralph Northam said.

The company makes their product based on tagatose, a natural sweetener that can be found in fruits, nuts and dairy, but has less than half the calories of table sugar.

Bonumose uses plant-based raw materials and an enzymatic processing step to produce it.

“We are expecting probably within the next year we will double, maybe even triple in size, and then the other jobs we add as time goes on within the next three years,” Rogers said.

The headquarters plans to open in early 2022.

