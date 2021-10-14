Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Gov. Northam recognizes Louisa County High School cafeteria staff

Northam also announced the Teacher of the Year award
Gov. Northam visits Louisa County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be visiting Louisa County High School on Oct. 14 to recognize the school’s cafeteria staff as part of National School Lunch Week.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring will also be in attendance.

The governor also announced the Virginia Teacher of the Year award.

Gov. Northam also announced the Teacher of the Year award.(Public Information Officer, Louisa County Public Schools)

