First Place in Jefferson District on the line when Lions visit Warriors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - First place in the Jefferson District will be on the line again this week, as Western Albemarle takes on Louisa County.

The Warriors held on to first with a one-point win against Albemarle last week

On Friday night, they will be facing the reigning district champs.

Louisa County has a record of 6-1 this season, with the one loss coming to a non-district opponent (King George).

Western Albemarle is 6-0, and they are only giving up 9.0 points per game this year.

LCHS senior WR/CB Jordan Smith says, “I know that they’re a very sound team. Very disciplined, well-coached team, and that they have very physical guys. They’re no pushovers. We have to be on our ‘A Game’ this week. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Lions’ head coach Will Patrick says, “Western is a very, very good football team. Very physical team. Very well coached. They have some very good players. It’s always a battle with them. Has always been, and I believe it always will be.”

Louisa County has won five games in a row against Western.

The Lions are the four-time Jefferson District champions, but more than just a district title will be on the line on Friday night.

Western moved up to Class-4 this season, which is the same as the Lions.

Smith says, “They’re ranked the highest in our region, so that’s a big statement.”

“A lot riding on this game now,” adds Patrick. “Not only district stuff, but also, they’re in our region now, for the playoff, so this has a lot of implications. They know that, and we know that. I think Friday is going to be a great high school football game.”

The Lions may reach deep into their bag of tricks to get the job done.

“More plays, more personnel,” says Smith. “You’ve probably seen very vanilla plays from us, but I think we have more in our bag we can pull out.”

Louisa and Western Albemarle kick off on Friday at seven o’clock in Crozet.

