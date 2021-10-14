Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA fundraising to help Margarita get surgery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) is asking the community to help one special pooch needing surgery.

Margarita was rescued from Houston with her 10 puppies. Now, after having an upper respiratory infection, she has serious problems with both of her hind legs. She will have to get special surgery and go through physical therapy, set to cost about $8,000.

“We’re so grateful for the community stepping up already. We’ve raised around $4,000, so we’re halfway there, but we still need more money for her to have this necessary surgery,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter.

Donations can be made to CASPCA on Facebook, on its website, or through PayPal.

