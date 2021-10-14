Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA fundraising to help Margarita get surgery

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) is asking the community to help one special pooch needing surgery.

Margarita was rescued from Houston with her 10 puppies. Now, after having an upper respiratory infection, she has serious problems with both of her hind legs. She will have to get special surgery and go through physical therapy, set to cost about $8,000.

“We’re so grateful for the community stepping up already. We’ve raised around $4,000, so we’re halfway there, but we still need more money for her to have this necessary surgery,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter.

Donations can be made to CASPCA on Facebook, on its website, or through PayPal.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
Albemarle County High School
Police investigate social media threat towards Albemarle High School
Hala Ayala and Winsome Sears
Spotlight on Virginia Lt. Governor Race: Hala Ayala faces off against Winsom Sears
Christopher Kavanaugh, the new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.
Chris Kavanaugh named U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia