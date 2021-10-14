Advertise With Us
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment

Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with felony child endangerment and driving while under the influence.

Kimberly Ricketts, 39 of Campbell County, is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

October 7, 2021, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a parent regarding her child’s bus driver, Ricketts, acting “suspicious” during the morning elementary school route, according to the sheriff’s office. An investigation was launched by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services and Bedford County Public Schools. leading to the arrest.

