Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road

Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police car.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating a single vehicle fatal accident in the 2200 block of Monacan Trail Road on Wednesday.

When Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue arrived they found the driver, 24-year-old Rommel Santino Washington of Shipman, VA, had died at the scene.

Police say Washington was the only person in the car and he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

The Albemarle County Police Department says this is the 9th fatal traffic accident it has investigated in 2021.

