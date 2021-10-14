Albemarle County considering plastic bag tax

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It might cost you an extra nickel to get plastic bags when shopping in Albemarle County soon.

Albemarle County is looking into a plastic bag tax. Virginia passed legislation in 2020 allowing for localities to add in this tax.

According to the Virginia Disposable Plastic Bag Guidelines revenue from the tax can be used for “environmental cleanup, providing education programs designed to reduce environmental waste, mitigating pollution and litter, or providing reusable bags to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) benefits.”

If passed, it would go into effect in Albemarle County in fiscal year 2023.

The plastic bag tax will be discussed throughout the upcoming budget process.

