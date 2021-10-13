Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Warmer Temps for the Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More like September the next few days. Even warmer temperatures return for the late week and more sunshine too. Highs in the low to mid 80s, some ten to fifteen degrees above average for October. A strong cold front will move through later Saturday, setting off some scattered showers and storms. Cooler and more fall like conditions will return by Sunday and early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, some areas of fog. Low: mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: low 80s. Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: low to mid 80s. Low: low 60s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Some scattered showers, few storms by afternoon and evening. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: mid to upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: low 70s. Low low to mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High:Low to mid 70s

