Virginia students outperform nation on ACT test

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia students are some of the best and brightest, especially after they outscored their peers nationwide on the ACT college admissions test.

The Virginia Department of Education said the number of high school seniors who took the test was lower than last year.

“Nine percent of Virginia’s 2021 graduates took the ACT, compared to 19% of 2020 graduates. ACT attributed the decline in participation in the state and nation to factors related to the pandemic,” a release said.

The VDOE said the graduating seniors who met the benchmark in each area were 30 or more points higher than those from students nationwide.

The VDOE said the students performed in the following areas:

86 percent of Virginia seniors met the benchmark in English, compared with 56 percent nationwide;

75 percent met the benchmark in reading, compared with 44 percent.

68 percent met the benchmark in mathematics, compared with 36 percent.

67 percent met the benchmark in science, compared with 35 percent.

56 percent met the benchmarks in all four subjects, compared with 25 percent.

“Given the impact of the pandemic on participation, the latest ACT results represent a snapshot of achievement during a challenging year,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “But even so, the ACT – like the more widely taken SAT – shows that Virginia students continue to demonstrate a much higher level of college readiness than their peers nationwide.”

