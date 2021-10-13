Virginia NORML helps navigate new cannabis laws

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It has been almost three months since marijuana became legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia for people 21 and up, and Virginia NORML continues to answer questions the community has about new laws.

Under the new laws, people 21 and up can possess up to an ounce of marijuana and it is legal to cultivate up to four plants in a home for personal use. The organization says since legalization on July 1st., marijuana violations have been reduced by about 90%.

Legal sales of marijuana are still a few years out, as the General Assembly is set to discuss it during the 2022 session.

“Virginians do have a lot of questions about how to register for the states medical cannabis program because until sales for adult use do begin, this is the only way for legal access for cannabis outside of cultivation,” said Jenn Michelle Pedini with Virginia NORML.

Every Friday, on Facebook Live, Virginia NORML answers questions the community may have.

