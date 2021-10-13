Advertise With Us
UVA and StoryCorps partnering for One Small Step launch

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative is partnering with StoryCorps, a nonprofit with the mission to share the stories of Americans from all backgrounds.

The project, One Small Step, is encouraging everyone to participate. It’s a chance to get to know the story of someone with a different political view.

At the launch event on Wednesday, October 13, UVA President Jim Ryan and StoryCorps founder Dave Isay spoke about the project and two students shared their experience recording a One Small Step conversation.

“We’ve already begun recruiting participants, students, faculty and staff as well as tons of people out from Charlottesville and surrounding counties, and they are going to be paired together and we’re going to be facilitating conversations with them throughout the course of the current academic year,” Project Manager for One Small Step at Democracy Initiative Samyuktha Mahadevan said.

Those interested can sign up online and fill out a form about themselves.

