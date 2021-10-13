Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
UVA Health working to combat social media misconceptions

By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is addressing how social media is contributing to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the university’s Medical Center Hour, Doctor Danny Avula with the Virginia Department of Health spoke to the importance of getting trustworthy and reliable information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on social media.

Dr. Avula says posts on social media that portray wrong information are a big reason for vaccine hesitancy.

“The unknown and the power of just that idea blossoming on social media has continued to pose a significant challenge,” he said

Dr. Avula says public health has had to adapt it’s public communications approach throughout the pandemic.

