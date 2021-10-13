Advertise With Us
Stable Craft Brewing honored as ‘Brewery of the Year’

Stable Craft Brewing
Stable Craft Brewing(WHSV)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Stable Craft Brewing is the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association’s 2021 Brewery of the Year in Virginia.

Owner Craig Nargi says he’s honored to be valued among the many great breweries Virginia has to offer.

“It just means so much to us that we’ve earned it,” he said. “It means so much to the staff that we’ve been recognized and we hope that we’re a great example, and we hope to continue to learn from everybody else that’s doing things.”

Nargi says the brewery will continue to improve its product, as well as making some new changes this winter.

Other local businesses that received awards include Blenheim Vineyards for best winery and Dairy Market as the attraction of the year.

