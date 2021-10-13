Lifelong friends meet in Greene Co. for 40th year of annual competition

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A business owner, an engineer, and a judge walk into a bar sounds like the opening line of a joke but in reality it’s the makeup of a 40-year friendship.

“It’s a strange world and it’s really nice when you can just have friendships like this,” S&M Enduro Host and co-founder David Mastervich said. “And they’re strong friendships, we’d do anything for each other.”

That includes dropping everything to meet in Ruckersville every year for a long weekend with high stakes.

“We’re doing the same 10 events, and they are very competitive,” co-founder Tom Schwark said. “Everybody tries their hardest, and it’s quite disappointing when you take last, believe me.”

The six friends and their spouses compete over five days in the annual S&M Enduro. The event, named after Schwark and Mastervich, is now in its 40th year.

“It’s simple,” Mastervich said. “Scoring is five for first, three for second, one for third, and then the total at the end, and 10 events.”

Every year the three teams battle through horse shoes, basketball, bocce, cornhole, frisbee, bowling, pool, shuffleboard, darts, and golf. Just because they’re the closest of friends, that doesn’t mean the competition can’t get a little intense.

At the end of the day, there’s one thing more important to these guys than hitting the bullseye on the dart board: “After you’re done playing during the day, sitting around having dinner just talking about life, what we can do and what we’ve been doing, and that’s pretty critical,” Mastervich said.

